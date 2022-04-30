NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

