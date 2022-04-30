Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $116.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.