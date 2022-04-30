Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $252.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.89. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

