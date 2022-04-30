ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

