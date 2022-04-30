Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

