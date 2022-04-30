abrdn plc Buys 3,409 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $37,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.04 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

