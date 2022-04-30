ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 47,158 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

