Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $42.05. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 1,412 shares.

The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

