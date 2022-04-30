abrdn plc Sells 641 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $394.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.72 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.88.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

