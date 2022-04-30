abrdn plc Buys 4,664 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

