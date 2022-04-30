abrdn plc Acquires 849 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average is $238.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

