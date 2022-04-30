Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.12 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

