Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 7.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $40.14. 4,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $15,819,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $273,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $331,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

