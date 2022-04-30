abrdn plc Sells 13,371 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AES were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 10,233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

