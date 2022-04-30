abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330,293 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

