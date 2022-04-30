Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

BIIB stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

