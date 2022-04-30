abrdn plc Sells 1,911 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.