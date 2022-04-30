abrdn plc Sells 6,130 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

