abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

