abrdn plc Buys 1,365 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 202,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 387,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $111.82 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

