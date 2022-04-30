abrdn plc Sells 4,720 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DISH Network by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DISH Network by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

