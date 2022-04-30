First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 7.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $666.78 and last traded at $666.78. 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 161,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.12.

The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,322 shares of company stock worth $287,021. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $96,260,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $83,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

