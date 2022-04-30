abrdn plc Sells 610 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.