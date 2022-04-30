Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

