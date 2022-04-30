Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.47% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

