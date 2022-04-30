Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $561.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

