Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Up 7.9% Following Strong Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. 4,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 765,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

