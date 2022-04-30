abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,678 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

