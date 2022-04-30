Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.