Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Carlisle Companies worth $100,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of CSL opened at $259.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $271.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

