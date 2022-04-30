abrdn plc Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

TECH opened at $379.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

