Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Antero Resources worth $35,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Antero Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

