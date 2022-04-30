M&T Bank Corp Purchases 189 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Papa John’s International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,552.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

