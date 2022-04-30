M&T Bank Corp Has $595,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

