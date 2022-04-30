Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 279,938 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 11,693.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 391,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

