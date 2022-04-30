American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,194,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

