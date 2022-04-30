American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,671,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,687.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 64.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.