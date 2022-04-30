American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.43.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

