Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.35, but opened at $52.30. Stericycle shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 4,961 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

