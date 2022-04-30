Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.35, but opened at $52.30. Stericycle shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 4,961 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.
Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
