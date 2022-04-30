M&T Bank Corp Invests $601,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

