Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $304,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

BYD stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.