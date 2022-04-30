Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $363,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 456,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

