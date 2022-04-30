Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,859 shares of company stock worth $17,048,004. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

