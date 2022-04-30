Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

