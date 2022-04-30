The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Mosaic stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

