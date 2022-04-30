abrdn plc Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $392.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

