abrdn plc Acquires 15,732 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

