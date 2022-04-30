abrdn plc Purchases 5,307 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -197.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

