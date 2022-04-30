abrdn plc Sells 426 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $431.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.52.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

