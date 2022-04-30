Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 768,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

